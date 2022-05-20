Cinema

Poster of Jr NTR’s next film creates a buzz

“The Lightning is all set to strike most awaited #NTR30 update at 7:02 p.m. today. Stay tuned”, the makers tweeted, as they shared the poster, hinting at an interesting update. NTR 30’s makers have released an intense poster featuring the hero wielding machete against a rainy backdrop
Poster of Jr NTR’s next film creates a buzz
NTR 30 announcement poster
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: A few hours prior to Jr NTR’s birthday, the makers of his upcoming movie unveiled an interesting poster, as they tease his fans with a major update on the Koratala Siva’s next directorial, NTR 30 (working title).

“The Lightning is all set to strike most awaited #NTR30 update at 7:02 p.m. today. Stay tuned”, the makers tweeted, as they shared the poster, hinting at an interesting update. NTR 30’s makers have released an intense poster featuring the hero wielding machete against a rainy backdrop. NTR’s fans are very excited about the poster, even though the full poster is being kept for the upcoming big surprise.

After a massive hit with the pan-India film RRR, Jr NTR’s next film has a lot riding on it. NTR 30, which is billed to be a commercial mass movie, is produced by NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts, and features an interesting cast and crew.

Actor Jr NTR
Jr NTR's birthday
NTR 30

Related Stories

No stories found.