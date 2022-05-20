Jr NTR pens heartfelt thank you note for fans on his birthday

MUMBAI: On the occasion of his 39th birthday, Jr NTR penned a special note for his fans expressing his gratitude towards them.

"My heartfelt thanks to friends, family, well-wishers, and my colleagues from the film fraternity for all your wishes. Also, my gratitude to the fans who travelled all the way to my home to wish me. Your kind gesture moved my heart and made my birthday special," he wrote on Instagram.