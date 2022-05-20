Hombale Films' upcoming Bagheera kickstarts with Muhurat shot

CHENNAI: Basking in the success of the pan-Indian blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2, the production house, Hombale films is ready with its next movie titled 'Bagheera'. This film too is billed as an action-thriller. The Muhurat of the movie was held on May 20, in Bengaluru. 'Ugramm' star Srii Murali and KGF director Prashanth Neel will once again team-up after directing 'Ugramm', the film that marked Srii Murali's comeback. However, Prashanth has donned the scriptwriter hat in 'Bagheera' which would be helmed by Suri. The first look poster release coincided Srii Murali's birthday, featuring the actor in an angry avatar, on December 2020. Srii is expected to essay a tough cop in this action drama. The final star cast of the movie is yet to be revealed by the makers.

The production house has been making big announcements recently. 'Soorarai Pottru' director Sudha Kongara was also roped in recently for a major project. Also, it is launching Puneeth Rajkumar's nephew Yuva RajKumar in another untitled movie which will be directed by Santhosh Anandram of 'Raajkumara' Fame.

Kantara and Raghavendra stores are the other 2 upcoming movies which will be released under the Hombale banner. Following the pan-India success of KGF Chapter 2, Hombale Films is focused on making projects that can be released on a national level. Their upcoming production venture 'Salaar' starring Prabhas would also be released in 5 languages.

'Bagheera' is slated to be released next year, the movie will be extensively shot in Karnataka and Hyderabad, with major shoots happening at the outskirts of Bengaluru and Mysore region.