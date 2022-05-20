Cinema

First look of Prabhu Solomon-Ashwin Kumar's Sembi is out now

First look poster of Sembi Twitter/@Prabhu Solomon
CHENNAI: After giving blockbuster films in Tamil Cinema like Mynaa, Kumki, and Kayal, director Prabhu Solomon is back helming his next project titled 'Sembi - The Moments' with actor Ashwin Kumar.

Sharing the first look posters, the director wrote, "Presenting the Title and First Look of my next titled #SEMBI #செம்பி starring #KovaiSarala @i_amak prod by #Ravindran's @tridentartsoffl & #AjmalKhan @actressReyaa's @AREntertainoffl #Jeevan @nivaskprasann #Buvan #VijayThennarasu @PhoenixPrabu2 @srikrish_dance @onlynikil". (sic)

The film stars popular TV personality Ashwin Kumar, 10-year-old Nila, Kovaisarala, and Thambi Ramaiah in prominent roles.

Produced by Trident Arts and AR Entertainment, the music for the film is composed by Nivas K Prasanna, and the cinematography is done by Jeevan.

