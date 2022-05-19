Celebrating love: Nikki Galrani shares wedding pics

CHENNAI: Maragadha Naanayam couple Aadhi Pinisetty and Nikki Galrani, who got recently married shared their wedding pictures on social media.
Actress Nikki Galrani took to Instagram, sharing the pictures wrote, "Celebrating Love. Getting married in the presence of all our well wishers was truly a moment we'll cherish forever. We seek for your blessings & love as we take on this new journey together #Naadhi". (sic)
The gala event started with a dreamy Mehendi function, followed by reception and the wedding. Pre-wedding celebrations were held at the actress' home and the wedding took place at a hotel in Chennai.
Actors, including Nani, Sundeep Kishan, and a few other celebrities have reportedly attended the wedding event.
For the big day, the actress wore a golden silk saree and complimented it with heavy accessories. Her chunky uncut diamond necklace with jhumkas made her a bride to remember. Aadhi Pinisetty chose a matching kurta and mundu, whereas, the actor wore white pantsuit while the bride was seen in a shimmery light-green gown.