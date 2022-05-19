Celebrating love: Nikki Galrani shares wedding pics

CHENNAI: Maragadha Naanayam couple Aadhi Pinisetty and Nikki Galrani, who got recently married shared their wedding pictures on social media.

Actress Nikki Galrani took to Instagram, sharing the pictures wrote, "Celebrating Love. Getting married in the presence of all our well wishers was truly a moment we'll cherish forever. We seek for your blessings & love as we take on this new journey together #Naadhi". (sic)