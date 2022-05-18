Thalapathy 66: Vijay meets Telangana CM in Hyderabad

CHENNAI: Actor Vijay met Telangana Chief Minister Chandrasekhara Rao on Wednesday during a break from his Thalapathy 66 shooting schedule in Hyderabad.
Vijay met Rao at Pragati Bhavan at his camp office-cum-official residence here, and the meeting was said to be a courtesy call, according to a release from the CMO.
Rao, popularly known as KCR, presented the actor with a shawl, it said.
Thalapathy 66 is an upcoming film directed by Vamshi Paidipally. The film is tentatively titled Thalapathy 66 and the shooting for the movie is going on in Hyderabad.
The film stars Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, with Prakash Raj, R Sarathkumar, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Prabhu, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Sangeetha Krish and Samyuktha Shanmughanathan in supporting roles. The film is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations. The music for the film is scored by Anirudh Ravichander.
The film is expected to hit theatres in January 2023.
Recently, a selfie of Vijay from the sets of Thalapathy 66 has been going viral on various social media platforms.