Pics from Aadhi-Nikki wedding ceremony go viral

CHENNAI: The popular Maragadha Nanayam couple in K-town, Aadhi Pinnishetty and Nikki Galrani, is all set to get married today in Chennai. Even as the couple remained tight-lipped about details of the venue and guests, a few pictures from one of the ceremonies have gone viral.

Celebrations began with the Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies and videos of the lovebirds dancing was also released.

The stars' friend Metro Shirish took to Instagram and put out stories and shared series of pictures of the couple and other celebrities from the lavish ceremony.

Netizens took to the comments section to share their love after witnessing the adorable photos and videos.