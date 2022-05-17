It's first day at Cannes Film Festival for Rahman: View pic

Soon after he shared the post, his industry friends and fans flooded the comment section.

Ricky Kej, a multi-Grammy Award-winning Indian music composer commented, "Oh wowwww.. need to find this place asap!".

For the uninitiated, Cannes Film Market's Cannes XR program is a dedicated event for immersive technologies and cinematographic content.

According to the report, 'Le Musk' is a 36-minute film that has been billed as a cinematic sensory experience incorporating virtual reality, with motion, music, and scent integrated into the narrative.

The story of 'Le Musk' has been developed by Rahman from an original idea by his wife Saira and the movie's plot will follow heiress and musician Juliet Merdinian, who, 20 years since she was orphaned, seeks out the men who changed her destiny with one powerful memory -- that of their scent, the outlet reported.