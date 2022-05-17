It's first day at Cannes Film Festival for Rahman: View pic

CHENNAI: Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman, who is all set to make his directorial debut with his upcoming film 'Le Musk', recently shared his first post from Cannes Film Festival 2022 on his Instagram handle.
Recently, the music-director shared a picture from Cannes Film Market's Cannes XR program, where people could be seen enjoying the cinematic sensory experience at the event.
Sharing the post, he captioned it as "#LeMuskthecinematicsensoryexperience".
Soon after he shared the post, his industry friends and fans flooded the comment section.
Ricky Kej, a multi-Grammy Award-winning Indian music composer commented, "Oh wowwww.. need to find this place asap!".
For the uninitiated, Cannes Film Market's Cannes XR program is a dedicated event for immersive technologies and cinematographic content.
According to the report, 'Le Musk' is a 36-minute film that has been billed as a cinematic sensory experience incorporating virtual reality, with motion, music, and scent integrated into the narrative.
The story of 'Le Musk' has been developed by Rahman from an original idea by his wife Saira and the movie's plot will follow heiress and musician Juliet Merdinian, who, 20 years since she was orphaned, seeks out the men who changed her destiny with one powerful memory -- that of their scent, the outlet reported.
Rahman and his wife have a shared love for perfume and hence wanted to integrate scent as a narrative device in immersive cinema. "Aroma and music together bring warm memories subjectively for the audience," Rahman said, as per the report. The cast includes Nora Arnezeder and Guy Burnet in lead roles, alongside Munirih Grace and Mariam Zohrabyan. Besides composing the score, Rahman has directed the film from a screenplay by Gurachi Phoenix.
On the work front, AR Rahman recently composed music for Tiger Shroff's film Heropanti 2 and has completed a major work for 'Ponniyin Selvan' and STR's VTK.
His other projects include Sivakarthikeyan's Ayalaan, Parthiban's Iravin Nizhal, Ajay Devgn's Maidaan, STR's Pathu Thala, Vikram's Cobra, Malayankunju, Aadujeevitham and Hindi remake of Anniyan.