STR wishes team Vikram, thanks fans for love

CHENNAI: Actor Silambarasan was invited for the grand audio launch of Kamal Haasan's upcoming film 'Vikram' on Sunday. The trailer of the movie was also released on the same day.
The trailer of 'Vikram' has garnered 1.2 crore views within 24 hours of its launch on YouTube.
The actor, who attended the event yesterday, took to Twitter and tweeted, "Was happy to be a part of the Vikram audio release function.. all the best to the entire team of Vikram and thank you for all the love God bless."
STR had even grooved to the recent chartbuster Pathala Pathala during the event.
Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Vikram is a Tamil action thriller that stars Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil, and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.
The film is produced by Kamal Haasan under the banner of Raaj Kamal Films International and Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for the film and Girish Gangadharan is the cinematographer. The editing is done by Philomin Raj and the action choreographers are Anbariv.
Apart from the lead, the film also stars Naren, Kalidas Jayaram, Gayathrie Shankar, Anthony Varghese, Arjun Das, and Chemban Vinod.
Vikram is scheduled for a worldwide release on 3 June 2022.