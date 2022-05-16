STR wishes team Vikram, thanks fans for love

CHENNAI: Actor Silambarasan was invited for the grand audio launch of Kamal Haasan's upcoming film 'Vikram' on Sunday. The trailer of the movie was also released on the same day.

The trailer of 'Vikram' has garnered 1.2 crore views within 24 hours of its launch on YouTube.

The actor, who attended the event yesterday, took to Twitter and tweeted, "Was happy to be a part of the Vikram audio release function.. all the best to the entire team of Vikram and thank you for all the love God bless."