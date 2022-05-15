Britney Spears announces miscarriage with heartbreaking note

WASHINGTON: American singer Britney Spears has announced her miscarriage news on social media. Last month, the pop star revealed that she is expecting a baby with her fiance Sam Asghari.

On Saturday, the 40-year-old pop star took to her Instagram handle and shared a heartbreaking post regarding the tragic development of her pregnancy.

A note signed by 'Sam & Britney,' read, "It is with deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy. This is a devastating time for any parent.

Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news. Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family."