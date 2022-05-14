Paras Chadda relives his journey from journalist to an actor

MUMBAI: Actor Paras Chadda who is known for featuring in TV shows like 'Udaan' and 'Rang Jau Tere Rang Mein' reveals his journey from a intern journalist to an actor.

He reveals: "I'm very introverted person. I always wanted to be in limelight where people can know about me, can talk to me or listen to me. Hence I decided to take up mass communication. And that decision help me to realise my capabilities. It helped me to be confident, I started being expressive while working for a news paper."

"Later I also tried my hand in reporting as intern and wanted to become a RJ. But later I started doing theatre along with my friends and that was the time I realised my love for acting. And soon I took decision of shifting to Mumbai from my hometown Delhi. And today I'm happily enjoying acting as my profession,"he adds.

Paras who has earlier been seen in TV shows such as 'Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya', 'Aey Zindagi'and was last seen in webseries titled 'Bebaki' and 'Pavitra Rishta 2', is now keen on participating in reality shows.

He says: "As an actor, I want to act for different genres. I want to grow versatile playing different roles in different mediums be it TV screen, digital or bollywood movies. I'm always interested in challenging myself as an actor while playing promising roles. Apart from fiction genre I'm also keen on doing Reality shows.

"Mostly, 'Bigg Boss', as my mother enjoys watching the show. Above that Salman Khan sir host the show. Also I feel while being part of such reality shows you cant escape from presenting your real personality to the audience. And I would love my audience to know me more closely."