Chennai’s shutterbugs make a buck with exotic pre-wedding shoots

CHENNAI: Your feet on the moist beach sand leave perfect footprints, as your white flowy dress dances to the rhythm of the wind.

The waves crash to the shore and carefully deposit tiny seashells. If you are lucky you chance upon a beautiful conch shell. You carefully pick it up while your partner embraces you from behind.

While this concept was in vogue among couples wanting to get a pre-wedding photoshoot or video shoot done, before the pandemic; things have changed in the wedding business post lockdown.

“Before the pandemic happened, the concept of pre-wedding shoots was only slowly picking up heat among couples.

“During thelockdown, people were having weddings within their houses which naturally cut huge costs. Now that everything has opened up, couples are spending ridiculous amounts of money for individual ceremonies like haldi, cocktail parties, sangeet, reception, especially the pre-wedding phase wherein couples do photo and video shoots,” says Mohammed Thalha, Co-Founder of The Camellia Events, a wedding planning company.