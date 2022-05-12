5 must-watch Netflix series for this weekend

Bridgerton
Bridgerton is a period drama series set in Regency-era England. Coming from the makers of how to Get Away with Murder, Grey's Anatomy and Scandal this show follows the healthy Bridgerton family of the period. Recently season 2 arrived on 25 March, 2022; well this season is filled with lust, betrayal and money to get you seriously hooked. The series has a total of 16 episodes and 2 seasons with a length of 60 minutes per episode.
Stranger Things
This series’ plot is based on a young boy who goes missing in a small town, his mother; his friends and a police officer confront some terrifying supernatural forces and dark government agencies to get him back. The series consists of 3 seasons having 25 episodes in total with an episode length of 51 minutes
Emily in Paris
Ah! Based purely on Paris, Emily brings her can-do American attitude along with fresh ideas, great fashion and social media knowledge to her marketing firm in Paris. There is a lot more to it including fabulous fashion, great friendships and a complicated love life makes it an excellent one to go for! The series has a total of 2 seasons having 20 episodes in total.
You
All the ladies out there! Imagine a dangerously charming and intensely obsessive man who goes to extreme lengths to insert himself into your life? Scary yet interesting isn’t it? Catch this show with 3 seasons and 30 episodes to binge on.
The Witcher
Based on a set of Polish fantasy books, this series was first transformed into games and then it was made into this live-action series. The plot is about a Witcher who is a semi-immortal assassin who possesses’ magical powers and is hired to kill various monsters. There are 2 seasons of the show consisting of 16 episodes in total with an episode length of 47 minutes.