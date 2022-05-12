Cinema

5 must-watch Netflix series for this weekend

Weekend is approaching and if you haven’t made any plans yet, we have got you covered. Here are some of the popular shows you can binge on. Hop onto your couch, but before that take a look at these top five Netflix series that you surely will get addicted to! Check it out:
ANI

Bridgerton

Bridgerton is a period drama series set in Regency-era England. Coming from the makers of how to Get Away with Murder, Grey's Anatomy and Scandal this show follows the healthy Bridgerton family of the period. Recently season 2 arrived on 25 March, 2022; well this season is filled with lust, betrayal and money to get you seriously hooked. The series has a total of 16 episodes and 2 seasons with a length of 60 minutes per episode.

Stranger Things

This series’ plot is based on a young boy who goes missing in a small town, his mother; his friends and a police officer confront some terrifying supernatural forces and dark government agencies to get him back. The series consists of 3 seasons having 25 episodes in total with an episode length of 51 minutes

Emily in Paris

Ah! Based purely on Paris, Emily brings her can-do American attitude along with fresh ideas, great fashion and social media knowledge to her marketing firm in Paris. There is a lot more to it including fabulous fashion, great friendships and a complicated love life makes it an excellent one to go for! The series has a total of 2 seasons having 20 episodes in total.

You

All the ladies out there! Imagine a dangerously charming and intensely obsessive man who goes to extreme lengths to insert himself into your life? Scary yet interesting isn’t it? Catch this show with 3 seasons and 30 episodes to binge on.

The Witcher

Based on a set of Polish fantasy books, this series was first transformed into games and then it was made into this live-action series. The plot is about a Witcher who is a semi-immortal assassin who possesses’ magical powers and is hired to kill various monsters. There are 2 seasons of the show consisting of 16 episodes in total with an episode length of 47 minutes.

