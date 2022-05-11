This Christmas to be merrier with the release of 'Cirkus': Jacqueline

MUMBAI: Riding high on back-to-back releases, Jacqueline Fernandez has a busy year ahead.

The Christmas cheer seems to have already hit her with the poster of her upcoming 'Cirkus' announcing the release date on this Christmas.

While Jacqueline celebrates Christmas every year with a lot of fun and joy, this year it's going to be much more special for her as it coincides with release of Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus' in which she stars with Ranveer Singh. Finalising the release on this Christmas makes it even more special for her and her fans.

Sharing her excitement, she said "For me Santa has arrived early this year and Christmas celebrations will be merrier with the release of 'Cirkus'. I had the most amazing time shooting for the film and the energy on the sets with Rohit sir and Ranveer so infectious along with the very talented team. Hoping that audience would enjoy watching the film as much we enjoyed filming it".

Apart from 'Cirkus', the actress is looking forward to the release of the film 'Ram Setu' in which she will be seen with Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha, and in 'Vikrant Rona' while she also has 'Kick 2' in the pipeline.