Arjun Kapoor completes 10 years in Bollywood

MUMBAI: Actor Arjun Kapoor, who made his debut in Bollywood with 'Ishaqzaade', has completed a decade in the industry on Wednesday. Looking back at his initial phase with immense pride, Arjun said, "It feels incredible to have completed 10 years in this cut-throat industry where your destiny is written and re-written every Friday! I'm fortunate that I got a debut like Ishaqzaade that catapulted me to overnight recognition and fame."

He added, "I was fortunate that my next few films got me success and acclaim and I'm deeply thankful to all the filmmakers who have made me a part of their projects. They are the architects of my career and they have shaped my journey in cinema." According to Arjun, his experiences have helped him become a better performer.

"Along the way, I hopefully became a better performer and became more and more serious about my craft and the projects that I want to be associated with. My journey in cinema has been that of immense learning. My successes and failures have both taught me to be grounded and made me constantly reinvent myself on screen. Today, I feel great that I'm viewed as a Mainstream Hindi film hero who can also convincingly headline off-centre content forward films," he expressed. Arjun will be next seen sharing screen space with Bhumi Pednekar in 'The Lady Killer'. He is also a part of 'Ek Villain Returns'.