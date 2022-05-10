Cinema

Rohit Shetty announces Christmas release for ‘Cirkus’

Commenting on the development, Shetty shares, "Cirkus is a complete family entertainer. There's no better time than the Christmas holidays to celebrate the film in Cinemas everywhere."
Poster of the Movie 'Cirkus'IANS
IANS

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has locked December 23 for the release of his upcoming film 'Cirkus', starring Ranveer Singh.

The big-ticket entertainer starring Ranveer, Pooja Hegde, Jaqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma and a bevy of celebrated actors will hit the big screen worldwide on Christmas.

The director took to his social media to announce the release date of the much-awaited film.

Gulshan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar & T-Series presents 'Cirkus', produced and directed by Rohit Shetty.

