'Life happens when you are busy doing other things': Dhanush on 20 yrs in K'wood

CHENNAI: Actor Dhanush on completing two decades in the Tamil film industry penned a thank you note to all those who were a part of his success story on Tuesday.

"I can't believe it's been two decades since I started my journey in the film industry. Time flies, Never did I even dream I'd come this far when I started Thulluvadho Illamai, God has been kind," he wrote.

"I read somewhere that life is what happens when you are busy doing things. I can't agree more. Let's make this one life meaningful. Let's make it count. Ennam pol vaazhkkai," he added in his note.

The 'Asuran' actor started off his career with Thulluvadho Ilamai in 2002 directed by his brother Selvaraghavan.

Though Dhanush's career started off on a lukewarm note with films like Thullavadho Ilamai, Sullan and Thiruda Thirudi, there was no looking back after Pudhupettai and Polladhavan. Filmmakers Selvaraghavan and Vetrimaaran played a big role in Dhanush's megastardom.

Dhanush, who enjoyed a balanced growth with his market expanding with his acting prowess, thanked his 'director and guru' Selvaraghavan, his father and filmmaker Kasthoori Raja, who discovered the actor in him. He also thanked his mother, whose prayers have helped him grow.

Dhanush called his fans ' pillars of strength', and also thanked the media.

The actor was last seen in Karthick Naren's 'Maaran'. His upcoming projects --- Selvaraghavan's 'Naane Varuven', Mithran Jawahar's 'Thiruchitrambalam' --- have been completed. A film with 'Rocky' fame Arun Matheshwaran, titled Captain Miller, is also in his lineup.