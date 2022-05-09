Sai Pallavi to play SK's heroine in Kamal's production

CHENNAI: Premam fame actress Sai Pallavi joined the cast of #RKFIProductionNo_51, with the makers confirming the announcement on their social media handle. It was earlier announced that Kamal Haasan, in association with Sony Pictures Films India, will jointly produce actor Sivakarthikeyan's yet-untitled flick, which will be directed by Rajkumar Periasamy.

