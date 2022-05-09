Sai Pallavi to play SK's heroine in Kamal's production

CHENNAI: Premam fame actress Sai Pallavi joined the cast of #RKFIProductionNo_51, with the makers confirming the announcement on their social media handle. It was earlier announced that Kamal Haasan, in association with Sony Pictures Films India, will jointly produce actor Sivakarthikeyan's yet-untitled flick, which will be directed by Rajkumar Periasamy.
Taking to Twitter on the actress' birthday, the production house posted a couple of photographs. "We are elated to welcome talented performer @Sai_Pallavi92 onboard #RKFIProductionNo_51 #HBDSaiPallavi
#KamalHaasan #SK21 #RKFI_SPFI @ikamalhaasan @Siva_Kartikeyan #Mahendran @Rajkumar_KP @RKFI @sonypicsfilmsin @turmericmediaTM."
Earlier in the day, Sai Pallavi announced her new film titled ' Gargi' and shared first-look posters of the movie in different languages. However, the release date of the movie is yet to be out.
On the work front, Sivakarthikeyan’s next release will be Don which will hit the screens on May 13. Directed by Cibi Chakravarthy, the film has Priyanka Mohan playing the female lead and Anirudh Ravichander composing the music.