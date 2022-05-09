'Arjun Reddy' actor Rahul Ramakrishna to get married soon, shares adorable click

NEW DELHI: South actor Rahul Ramakrishna, who gained popularity with 'Arjun Reddy', has announced of getting married soon.

Ramakrishna took to his Twitter handle to make the revelation and also shared an adorable image in which he could be seen kissing his soon-to-be bride Bindu.

In the tweet, which accompanied the picture, the actor wrote, "Getting married, finally, soonly!" Several fans wrote supportive comments on the social media post with many of them also dropping heart emojis for the couple.