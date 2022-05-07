Vinay Rai tries his hand in flying, calls it ‘a state of bliss’

CHENNAI: The most sought-after villain of Tamil cinema, actor Vinay Rai is currently on a break and is vacationing in Australia.

He has been quite active on social media lately by posting pictures and videos of his quality time down under.

The actor is currently in Sydney and on Saturday he ticked something that was on his bucket list since his childhood.

Vinay flew a single engine airplane, which will go down as one of his dream-come-true moments. In the video an excited Vinay is seen steering the wheel and flying above a mountain in Sydney.

Talking to DT Next, Vinay sums up the experience by quoting Pink Floyd's Learning to Fly. "There’s no sensation compared to this, suspended animation, a state of bliss," he said with a smile.

On the workfront Vinay was seen in Etharkkum Thunindhavan and Oh My Dog and won critical acclaim for his performances.