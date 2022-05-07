I would never have had the courage to do it in the past: Samantha Ruth Prabhu

HYDERABAD: Starting this month, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the South diva, will be the cover girl for a leading magazine's May-June 2022 issue.

The 'Ye Maya Chesave' actress on the cover of 'Peacock Magazine' is as gorgeous as ever, as she is stunning in these vibrant ensembles. Samantha, who spoke about her acting career, shared that there was a time she did not feel comfortable in her own skin.

"I believe after working on so many projects, I can say that I'm a lot more confident, and it also comes with age and maturity", Samantha wrote, as she shared a stunning picture from her cover shoot.

"It took a while for me to get comfortable in my own skin and now I'm much more confident about trying on different roles whether it's a sexy song or hardcore action, which I probably would never have had the courage to do in the past", the actress stated. On the other hand, Samantha will appear in 'Shakuntalam', 'Yashoda', and a couple of other interesting projects in the near future.