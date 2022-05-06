Nayanthara's next titled O2, to have OTT release in June

CHENNAI: As Nayanthara is basking in the critical acclaim of her recently-released rom-com Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, the announcement on her next film in lead role was made on Friday. Directed by GS Viknesh and produced by Dream Warrior Pictures, the film has been titled O2. The announcement was made through a title teaser and the movie will directly premiere on Disney+Hotstar in the first week of June. O2 has music by Vishal Chandrasekar while Thamizh A Azhagan is the cinematographer and Selva RK is the editor. Going by the announcement teaser, the story of O2 takes place inside a bus. The film was completely shot in Film City in Chennai. Touted to be an emotional thriller, director Bharath Neelakandan of K13 fame plays the antagonist.