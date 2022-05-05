STR's Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu first single to be out tomorrow

The first single is composed by Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman and the lyrics is penned by Thamarai.

Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and scripted by B Jeyamohan, VTK which marks STR's fourth collaboration with GVM is touted to be an action-thriller that tells the life journey of a youngster.

The teaser of the film was released last December has garnered 11 million views.

Produced by Ishari K Ganesh of Vels Film International, the film apart from STR also stars Siddhi Idnani, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Neeraj Madhav, Siddique, and Aangelina Abraham.

The film's cinematography is done by Siddhartha Nuni and Gautham Menon's frequent collaborator Antony is the editor of the film.