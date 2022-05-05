She's On Fire' from 'Dhaakad' solidifies Kangana's character

MUMBAI: The first song from the Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Dhaakad', was released on Thursday in Jaipur's Raj Mandir theatre. Titled 'She's On Fire', the song, composed by Badshah and performed by Nikhita Gandhi and Badshah himself, establishes Kangana's character in the film.

The song was unveiled by veteran film distributor Raj Bansal at an event where 25 bikes were deployed to announce the arrival of the film's star cast. Keeping with the theme of high-octane action in mind, the event was designed to highlight the film's much-talked about action choreography.

Talking about the song Kangana Ranaut said, "It's a song which has some great beats and highlights what Agent Agni is all about. The fire within her to destroy her enemies is very strong and the song captures her never-say-die attitude and undying spirit beautifully. We have experimented with costumes, hair and makeup and tried to do something unusual and different. I hope the song is loved by all."

Praising Badshah's finesse of doling out tracks with mass appeal, actor Arjun Rampal said, "Badshah is a true Badshah. With this track, 'She's on Fire', he's nailed it. The groove is addictive, the lyrics are on point. It's the first time I had to rap and I had a blast doing it. This is the most stylish and stylised song I have shot."

He further said, "Kangana rocks different avatars. It was a pleasure reuniting with Remo, who had choreographed the first song of his career with me. The sets are insane, costumes are killer. This song's on fire. 'She's On Fire' is a must on everyone's playlist."

The film has been presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment, and produced by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai and co-produced by Hunar Mukut in association with Zee Studios, Kamal Mukut, Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum films.

Commenting on the occasion, the film's director Razneesh Ghai shared, "Badshah brings an infectious groove to 'She's on fire'. He's got 'Da Beat', the mad lyrics and it's going to rock the nation. And, I have tried to bring a visual aesthetic that's new to our audience. Kangana has outdone herself yet again in various avatars. If we know anything about Kangana, it's that, she is an absolute perfectionist. Her sensuality shines bright in the entire video."

Highlighting the visual aspect of the song, he mentioned, "The video itself is moodily futuristic and wildly imaginative. Arjun Rampal brings a slick ruthless force to the video. He is smooth, he is groomed and he is super sexy. It's a special treat for his fan following. Remo D'Souza's wonderful choreography embodies the soul of the song. Tetsuo Nagata, the grandmaster, brings his ever-evolving master lighting and compositions to this crazy video."

'Dhaakad', whose music is produced under the banner of SRE Music, is set to arrive in theatres on May 20.