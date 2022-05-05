Manju Warrier to portray strong role in AK 61

CHENNAI: Actress Manju Warrier is on board AK 61 as the female lead of the film. The Asuran actress signed the dotted line for the film that will be helmed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor's Bayview Project LLP. The actress is said to have a strong role in the film. The team of AK 61 wanted a strong performer to play the lead role opposite Ajith in the heist film. After her performance in Asuran, the team finalised Manju as the heroine.

Moreover, Boney Kapoor acquired the Tamil remake rights of Manju's Malayalam film Prathi Poovankozhi (2019) recently. The production company also asked for Manju Warrier's call-sheet and believed that she would fit the bill for the character.

AK 61 revolves around a bank heist and Ajith will be playing the hero and villain of the film according to H Vinoth's interview with DT Next. Kavin plays a crucial role in the film and Ghibran has been finalised to compose the music.