It's a wrap for Tamannaah Bhatia's 'Babli Bouncer'

MUMBAI: The shooting of Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer 'Babli Bouncer' has been completed. Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, who has helmed the project, took to Instagram on Thursday and announced the wrap of the film.

"It's a wrap #BabliBouncer. 3 months, 42 days. Great memories, lovely camaraderie, fabulous team-work, Super fun. A big thanks to all my actors, technicians and everyone who has contributed from the inception till the finish," he wrote.

Alongside the note, he dropped a video, in which the whole team can be seen cheering and hooting.