10yearsofAvengers: Marvel actors celebrate their journey with MCU

CHENNAI: Disney and Marvel Studios have taken over Hollywood now-a-days. Every year, a Marvel film would release, or every week, there would be an episode from one of its shows -- recently might be the popular MoonKnight series!

Even though Iron Man started the trend, the first major team-up in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) was The Avengers which got released in 2012​​​.

Back then, Marvel changed the game of Hollywood by bringing together six heroes -- Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, Black Widow, Hawkeye, and Hulk from four franchises for the first time, and finally proved the validity of Kevin Feige's vision for a cinematic universe.

While joining the celebration of the tenth anniversary of the 2012 blockbuster ensemble, Bruce Banner actor Mark Ruffalo, who is returning once again in the upcoming She-Hulk series, posted a clip on Twitter of his iconic "I'm always angry" scene in which he transformed into the Hulk to take down a Chitauri Leviathan.

Ruffalo accompanied the clip with a message noting "#AvengersAssemble! Can you believe it’s been 10 years since the premiere?! What a true honor it has been to be a part of the MCU. Here’s to the future and more thrilling stories to be told! 💚". (sic)