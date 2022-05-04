Cinema

Trisha releases first look of The Road on her birthday

Dt Next Bureau

Trisha Krishnan, who celebrated her birthday on Wednesday, released the first look of her upcoming revenge drama The Road. Directed by Arun Vaseegaran, the film will also feature actor Shabeer, who delivered a brilliant performance as ‘Dancing’ Rose in the critically acclaimed hit Sarpatta Parambarai. Apart from Trisha and Shabeer, The Road will also have actors Miya George, Vivek Prasanna, MS Bhaskar and Vela Ramamoorthy in important roles. The film’s first look poster has the tagline ‘Revenge in 462 kms’.

