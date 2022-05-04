Superb experience to be a part of team 'Andhagan', says Simran

CHENNAI: Actress Simran, who will be seen next in the Tamil thriller 'Andhagan', featuring actor Prashanth in the lead, has heaped praise on the unit, saying it was a 'superb experience' to be a part of the project.

Taking to Instagram, Simran, who was at one point one of the top heroines of the Tamil and Telugu film industries, said, "Movie making is hard, what makes it a pleasure is the people, the team. 'Andhagan' was one such team, it was a superb experience being part of it. Thank you so much Team 'Andhagan'. Special thanks Anjana, I enjoyed the talk!"

The film has been in the making for quite a while. Well known actor and producer Thiagarajan acquired the remake rights of the hit Hindi film 'Andhadhun' and chose to remake it in Tamil as 'Andhagan' in 2019.