Rahman tops chart on Spotify with 15+ mn monthly users

CHENNAI: Spotify, one of the largest audio streaming platform with over 422 million active users, now has an Indian composer with 15+ million average monthly listeners. Yes, Oscar-winning AR Rahman becomes the first and only world composer to achieve this feat.

While Twitterati want to check on the reliability of the fact, a tweet from @filmsandstuffs, a popular pop-culture channel read, “This is such a huge feat even when comparing the contemporary world-famous legendary film composers too.

Hans Zimmer – 8M+

Alan Silvestri – 1M+

Michael Giacchino – 4M+

James Newt. Howard – 3M+

John Williams – 4M+

Ram in Djawadi – 2M.”

The Academy Award winner have almost surpassed every other legendary world movie musician such as Hans Zimmer, John Williams, and Ennio Morricone and reports suggests that he has more listeners than these three, combined.

Rahman was last seen in the audio launch of ‘Iravin Nizhal’, alongside Radhakrishnan Parthiban.