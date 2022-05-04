Karan Johar bids adieu to ‘Koffee with Karan’

CHENNAI: While reports surfaced that the famous chit-chat show has all set to renew with Karan Johar, the host himself stopped the speculation to rest by taking his Instagram account to announce that the show will not return.

"Hello, Koffee with Karan has been a part of my life, and yours, for 6 seasons now. I’d like to think we’ve made an impact and even found our place in pop culture history. And so, it is with a heavy heart that I announce that Koffee with Karan will not be returning.”