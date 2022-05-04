Karan Johar bids adieu to ‘Koffee with Karan’

CHENNAI: While reports surfaced that the famous chit-chat show has all set to renew with Karan Johar, the host himself stopped the speculation to rest by taking his Instagram account to announce that the show will not return.
"Hello, Koffee with Karan has been a part of my life, and yours, for 6 seasons now. I’d like to think we’ve made an impact and even found our place in pop culture history. And so, it is with a heavy heart that I announce that Koffee with Karan will not be returning.”
While netizens called the decision as an ‘end of an era of Bollywood’, Karan Johar, has taken the director’s cap after a long time. He is currently filming ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ ,eyeing for a Valentine’s Day release in 2023 under his own production venture called Dharma Productions. He also has ample number of big projects such as Takht, Brahmastra to helm in the coming days.
The first season of the talk show premiered in 2004, with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol as guests. Over the span of 15 years, celebrities such as Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, John Abraham, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and many more came on the show as guests.