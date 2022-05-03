Parthiban apologises for throwing the mike on stage

Actor-director Parthiban recently turned the talk of the town on account of an explosive incident. The acclaimed artiste found himself in the thick of controversy at the launch of a single from his film Iravin Nizhal on Sunday. The actor is said to have lost his cool on stage when another actor Robo Shankar, who was seated among the audience, interrupted his speech with some suggestions, the details of which haven’t been made public.

An angry Parthiban proceeded to switch off the mike and fling it on Robo Shankar, saying that he should have intimated Parthiban of the aforementioned suggestions, beforehand and not on stage. Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman, who was on stage during this launch, was taken aback by Parthiban’s outburst, and the video has since gone viral. On Tuesday, Parthiban sent out a video message in which he apologised for his behaviour.

“I am an emotional individual and I tend to bottle in my feelings most of the time. However, even I was surprised at my behaviour on stage during the launch of Iravin Nizhal’s single on Sunday. It was a big moment for which I had been working for over a month. When things didn’t fall in place after putting your heart and soul in it, I got frustrated and exploded on stage,” he said.

Following the incident, Robo Shankar left the venue even before the end of the event. Parthiban clarifies. “I have sent a voice note to AR Rahman and Robo Shankar. I apologised for my behaviour. This wasn’t planned as a part of publicity or promotional stunt so that the video goes viral. I am just looking forward to releasing Iravin Nizhal on June 5 and my focus is on that for now,” he concluded.