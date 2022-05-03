Met Gala 2022 is back: Best moments and highlights from red carpet

CHENNAI: After two years of pandemic, Fashion's biggest night was held on Monday in New York.

Met Gala is a fundraising event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York. The star-studded event brings together the world’s largest celebrities to celebrate fashion in unique costumes.

Where to watch

The event will be live-streamed on Vogue’s website.

Theme

This year’s Met Gala theme is ‘In America: Fashion Anthology and the dress code for the 2022 event is ‘Gilded Glamour and White Tie’, referring to the extravagant era of American fashion in the last decades of the 19th century, when industrialization rapidly widened the wealth gap in the country.

Hosts

This year’s event is hosted by the Hollywood couple of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, with Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda as co-hosts.

Guest List

On the guest list at this year's Met Gala were the Kardashian sisters, Katy Perry, Billie Eilish, Riz Ahmed, Gigi and Bella Hadid, Sarah Jessica Parker, Emma Stone, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Vanessa Hudgens, Jared Leto, Beyoncé , Lady Gaga .