Harish Shankar drops clue on upcoming 'SVP' trailer

HYDERABAD: Director Harish Shankar, who claims to have seen the yet-to-be-released trailer for 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata,' drops hints ahead of its release.

Harish Shankar who has tweeted about the 'SVP' trailer, wrote, "Watched the trailer.. unmatchable swag of Mahesh Babu is take home for me. Parasuram Petla will surprise you with his writing and taking ..get ready guys it's going to be feassssssssst !!!"