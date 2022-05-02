Did you know? 'Friends' originally planned to pair Monica with Joey

Did you know that Monica Geller, one of the protagonists in the popular sitcom 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' was meant to be married to Joey Tribbiani instead of Chandler Bing?

UberFacts, one of 150 most-followed handles on Twitter has recently rolled out some 'fascinating facts' about one of the most popular TV shows that still continues to attract the new generation of binge-watching youngsters around the globe.

For all those who are completely unaware, the show that ran for 10 seasons- 236 episodes from September 1994 to May 2004 revolves around the lives of Ross Geller, Rachel Green, Monica Geller, Joey Tribbiani, Chandler Bing, and Phoebe Buffay living in New York City.

Over the course of 10 years and seasons, these friends share life lessons, family, love, drama, friendship, and comedy. Uber Facts has compiled some interesting facts on the show: Before the name 'Friends' propped up in the minds of the makers of the show, 'Insomania Cafe', 'Six of One', and 'Friends like Us' were considered.