Pete Davidson returns to stand-up, makes Kanye West jokes in first comedy set

Los Angeles: Comedian Pete Davidson in his first stand-up comedy set in three years made a few observations on rapper Kanye West during his stint at the Netflix 'Is A Joke: The Festival' at the Hollywood Bowl.

According to 'Deadline', Davidson talked about his much-publicised relationship with reality TV star Kim Kardashian, including the Kanye West attacks on him personally.

He compared West's social media barbs to the infamous Will Smith/Chris Rock Oscars slap.

During his set, Davidson said West had told him that he (Davidson) had AIDS. He jokingly said that he was momentarily convinced it was true because West "is a genius".

He also recalled seeing a basketball game in December of last year while seated between Jon Stewart and Chris Rock. That period was referenced as the "before time".

"Before life was over," he joked.

The Will Smith slap was compared to West's claymation video, wherein Davidson got his head cut off by a West lookalike in the video for 'Eazy'.

Davidson said he didn't hold it against friend Jack Harlow for working with West, but added that his own friendship with Bill Burr, who costarred with him in 'The King Of Staten Island', would be over if he ever attended one of Kanye's Sunday Service ceremonies.

Davidson has been on a leave from SNL while he is filming the Miramax horror thriller 'The Home'.