There can never be a saturation point for an actor: Sarathkumar

Sarathkumar is probably the only actor in India who could convince the audience when he played a cop in the 90s in films like Dasarathan and Ragasiya Police among others. Fast forward to 30 years, he is still the same dapper police officer of the south. He smiles and says, "In the recently-released web series Irai too, I played an investigative cop. In my 150th film The Smile Man, it will be quite a different journey. I play a cop who meets with a fatal injury while at work and how he battles its side-effects while investigating the case as he recovers. I didn't need any homework or a certain amount of time for preparation and went by what the character requires," he tells us. It is the actor's strict fitness regime that has contributed immensely in playing such roles, he says, "My day starts with fitness. Of late, I have also started yoga apart from lifting weights at gym. I give one hour a day for my fitness. Lately, I have been shooting late nights and my schedule has changed. However, I make up for it with adequate sleep and proper diet."

With 36 years and 150 films to his name across genres and languages. Sarathkumar looks back at his journey and sums it up, "I am glad that it is going on. It is all about keeping the passion and the fire within going." With confidence, he says that there hasn't been a single day where he hasn't enjoyed his work. "An actor can never hit a saturation point. That is the beauty of this profession as there is a lot to learn. I saw many of my films in the lockdown and read a few comments. I learnt from them on where to improve and what new nuances I can bring into my acting," remarks the actor.

Post COVID, he has increased the pace of signing projects as an actor as well as producing quality content for various mediums. "COVID stalled our lives and it was the entertainment industry that took a huge hit. However, the industry started witnessing surge post lockdown relaxations. With several pan-Indian films releasing and stars from south are a part of Hindi films and stars up north are a part of south films that are doing well across India. So, I seized the opportunity to sign good films and also deliver quality content through our production house Radaan Mediaworks," he adds.

Divulging further on his production plans, Sarathkumar says, "We have a film with Vasanthabalan titled Thalaimai Cheyalagam. Arun Vaithiyanathan has signed a film called Suttan Sutten and we are also in talks with Yogi Babu for another film." However, Sarathkumar spills the biggest news and says that Chiranjeevi will be playing the lead in a film produced by his banner. "We have been friends for a very long time now and he agreed when I approached him to do a film for us. Though we haven't finalised the director or locked the script, all I can say is that a film is in the offing in future," he concludes.