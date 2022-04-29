Sivakarthikeyan likely to work with Desingh Periyasamy and VP in future

Chennai: Actor Sivakarthikeyan who has Don and the long-pending Ayalaan in his lineup is now shooting for SK 20 directed by Anudeep. This will be his first bilingual project and is being simultaneously shot in Tamil and Telugu. The update we have for you is that the actor will be next working in a film directed by Desingh Periyasamy of Kannum Kannum Kollai Adithaal fame. Our birdies in tinseltown reveal that one of Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming projects will be directed by Venkat Prabhu. “He will begin shooting for Desingh Periyasamy’s film after completing his film for Raaj Kamal Films International. Initially, Desingh was to work with SK after completing Rajini’s film. However, things took a major turn and Sivakarthikeyan’s film will be Desingh’s second directorial after Kannum Kannum Kollai Adithaal. Post this, SK is likely to work with Venkat Prabhu in 2023 after the director completes his bilingual with Naga Chaitanya,” a source told DT Next.

Sivakarthikeyan’s next release will be Don that will hit the screens on May 13. Directed by Cibi Chakravarthy, the film has Priyanka Mohan playing the female lead and Anirudh Ravichander composing the music.