Shahid Kapoor's 'Farzi', Rohit Shetty's 'Indian Police Force' among 40 new titles in Amazon Prime Video's slate

Mumbai: Amazon Prime Video, on Thursday, unveiled its slate of over 40 new titles in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu across original series, original movies and co-productions that it plans to launch over the next 24 months.

Be it Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Farzi’, Akshay Kumar’s ‘Ram Setu’ or the new seasons of ‘Panchayat’ and ‘The Family Man’, there’s a lot coming to the OTT platform. Here are some of the projects coming on Amazon Prime Video:

1. ‘Farzi’

A small-time artist working out of his grandfather’s printing press has designed the ultimate con job – a crime uniquely suited to him – and gets pulled into the murky, high stakes world of all that it demands. A fiery, unorthodox task force officer has made it his mission to rid the country of the menace this poses in this fast-paced, edgy one-of-a-kind thriller.

Production Company: D2R Films

Creators: Raj & DK

Directors: Raj & DK

Writers: Raj & DK, Suman Kumar, Sita R Menon; Dialogues – Hussain Dalal; Additional Dialogues – Raghav Dutt

Key Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Raashi Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Regina Cassandra, Zakir Hussain, Bhuvan Arora, Amol Palekar, Kubbra Sait

2. ‘Indian Police Force’

An action-thriller from one of the foremost name’s in the business, about a young Delhi Police officer who will go to any length to track down and bring to justice the terrorist mastermind behind a series of deadly bomb blasts around the country.

Production Company: Rohit Shetty Picturez and Reliance Entertainment

Creator: Rohit Shetty

Directors: Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash

Writers: Screenplay – Rohit Shetty, Anusha Nandakumar, Sandeep Saket; Dialogues – Anusha Nandakumar, Sandeep Saket; Dialogues – Ayush Trivedi

Key Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Isha Talwar

3. ‘Bambai Meri Jaan’

In his quest to clean the mean streets of Bombay from the rise of organised crime in post-Independence India, an honest cop puts everything on the line including the thing he wants to protect the most, his family.

Production Company: Excel Media and Entertainment

Creators: Rensil D’Silva and Shujaat Saudagar

Executive producers – Ritesh Sidhwani, Kassim Jagmagia and Farhan Akhtar

Director: Shujaat Saudagar

Writers: Stoy – Hussain Zaidi; Screenplay – Rensil D’Silva, Sammer Arora and Chaitanya Chopra; Dialogues and Additional screenplay – Hussain Dalal and Abbas Dalal

Key Cast: Kay Kay Menon, Kritika Kamra, Avinash Tiwary, Amyra Dastur

4. ‘Modern Love Mumbai’

The Mumbai chapter of the widely loved US original anthology series, Modern Love Mumbai explores six diverse yet universal stories of different facets, shades and moods of love, all set in the city’s many unique milieus.

Production Company: Pritish Nandy Communications

Executive Producer: Rangita Pritish Nandy

Co-Executive Producer: Ishita Pritish Nandy

Directors: Shonali Bose, Hansal Mehta, Vishal Bhardwaj, Alankrita Shrivastava, Dhruv Sehgal, Nupur Asthana

Writers: Nilesh Maniyar, John Belanger, Hansal Mehta, Ankur Harish Pathak, Raghav Raj Kakkar, Kashyap Kapoor, Alankrita Srivastava, Jyotsna Hariharan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Dhruv Sehgal, Devika Bhagat, Nupur Asthana

Key Cast: Fatima Sana Shaikh, Tanuja, Pratik Gandhi, Ranveer Brar, Naseeruddin Shah, Meiyang Chang, Yeo Yann Yann, Ritvik Bhowmik, Masaba Gupta, Sarika, Danesh Rizvi, Ahsaas Channa, Arshad Warsi, Chitrangda Singh

5. ‘Dahaad’

A serial killer drama set in a small town, the show follows the investigations of a female inspector into a crime that shakes her core.

Production Company: Excel Media and Tiger Baby

Creators: Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar

Executive Producers: Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Farhan Akhtar

Directors: Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi

Writers: Reema Kagti, Ritesh Shah, Mansi Jain, Sunayana Kumari, Karan Shah, Chaitanya Chopra; Dialogues – Sumit Arora

Key Cast: Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Verma, Gulshan Devaiah, Sohum Shah

6. ‘Breathe: Into The Shadows’

J’s existence and ideology re-emerge as he sets out to finish what he started leading Avinash to confront his merging dual identity. Kabir Sawant must now fight the battle of his life as he protects the society that has become a victim in the endgame of this crazed saga.

Production Company: Abundantia Entertainment

Director: Mayank Sharma

Writers: Story – Mayank Sharma, Arshad Syed & Vikram Tuli; Screenplay – Arshad Syed, Vikram Tuli, Mayank Sharma & Priya Saggi; Dialogues – Abhijeet Deshpande

Key Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, Naveen Kasturia, Saiyami Kher

7. ‘Comicstaan’

New comics, fresh laughs and more in the new season of Comicstaan.

Production Company: Only Much Louder

Director: Angshuman Ghosh

Creative Director: Kreeti Gogia

Key Cast: Sumukhi Suresh, Kenny Sebastian, Zakir Khan, Neeti Palta, Abish Matthew & Kusha Kapila

8. ‘Mirzapur’

The rivalry between Kaleen Bhaiyaa and Guddu only grows more intense from here.

Production Company: Excel Media and Entertainment

Directors: Gurmmeet Singh and Anand Iyer

Writers: Story – Puneet Krishna and Vineet Krishna; Screenplay and Dialogues – Apurva Dhar Badgaiyan, Avinash Singh, Vijay Verma and Avinash Singh Tomar

Key Cast: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Verma, Harshita Gaur, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang

7. ‘Panchayat’

An engineering graduate, Abhishek, is unable to find a job of his calibre. So, he ends up working for a panchayat in a remote Indian village and deals with several mundane challenges. As Abhishek settles, the village sees the rise of an opponent against Pradhan Ji and the village politics of Phulera heats up.

Production Company – TVF

Producer: Arunabh Kumar

Director: Deepak Kumar Mishra

Writer: Chandan Kumar

Key Cast: Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Chandan Roy, Faisal Malik and Sanvikaa

8. ‘The Family Man’

Srikant Tiwari sets off on another roller coaster ride, trying to balance life as a common man and a top-secret agent battling terrorists, rebels and moral dilemmas.

Production Company: D2R Films

Creators: Raj & DK

9. ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’

Tiku wed Sheru is a roller coaster love story of two survivors who in spite of overwhelming odds have a great zest to live and celebrate life.

Production Company: Manikarnika Films

Director: Sai Kabir

Writers: Amit Tiwari, Sai Kabir

Key Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Avneet Kaur

10. ‘Ram Setu’

An atheist archaeologist turned believer must race against time to prove the true existence of the legendary Ram Setu before evil forces destroy the pillar of India’s heritage.

Producers: Aruna Bhatia (Cape of Good Films), Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment), Amazon Prime Video, Subaskaran, Mahaveer Jain and Aashish Singh (Lyca)

Writer & Director: Abhishek Sharma

Creative Producer: Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi

Key Cast: Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandes, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Satyadev Kancharana

Apart from these Amazon Prime Video has licensing associations with Ajay Devgn FFilms for ‘Runway 34’, ‘Thank God’, ‘Drishyam 2’ and ‘Bhola’, Dharma Productions for ‘Jug Jug Jeeyo’, ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ and ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, YRF for ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’, ‘Prithviraj’, ‘Shamshera’, ‘Tiger 3’ and ‘Pathaan’, and Excel Media and Entertainment for ‘Phone Bhoot’, ‘Yudra’, ‘Fukrey 3’, ‘Jee Le Zara’ and ‘Kho Gaye Hain Hum Kahan’.