Cinema

As 'The Kashmir Files' completes 50 days in theatres, Vivek Agnihotri says it's a victory of truth

Vivek Agnihotri, the director of the movie took to his Twitter handle and said, "Today #TheKashmirFiles completes 50 days in theatres and still running successfully. It's a victory of Truth. It's a victory of Humanity. It's truly a people's film. Thanks everyone. #RightToJustice"