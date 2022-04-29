18 singers across India to pay tribute to Lata Mangeshkar through her songs

Chennai: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar’s songs and her voice have a special place in the hearts of people. It would not be wrong to call her a institution of music in herself.

An eight-part series, Naam Reh Jaayega will be paying tribute to the ‘Voice Of India’, Lata di and her contribution towards music.

With 18 notable singers including Pyarelal, Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, Nitin Mukesh, Neeti Mohan, Alka Yagnik, Sadhana Sargam, Udit Narayan, Shaan, Kumar Sanu, Amit Kumar, Jatin Pandit, Javed Ali, Aishwarya Majmudar, Sneha Pant, Palak Muchhal and Anwesha, the show will honour the ‘Nightingale of India’. The veteran singers will be singing some of her iconic songs.

Says Javed Ali: “I consider everything that Lata Didi gave us as a prasad as a blessing. Me and everyone in the music industry has learnt so much from her. Everyone that loves music, loves Lata Mangeshkarji and I’m honoured to pay tribute to her.” While singer Sadhana Sargam expresses her feelings and shares: “It feels as though life has come full circle for me. The government of Madhya Pradesh conferred me with the ‘Lata Mangeshkar Award’ and now I’m here to pay tribute and homage to the greatest singer to ever come from India.”