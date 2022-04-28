HBDSamantha: The star who wants 'to be remembered'

Fit as a fiddle
The actress who sets fitness goals Samantha is a fitness enthusiast and hardly misses her workouts. From weight lifting exercises to yoga, the actress has done it all and often leaves in surprise with her energy, strength, and intense workout that inspires a lot of her fans. She has often posted her workout sessions on social media that inspires her fans also to be fit and healthy.
Spreading pawsitivity
Samantha is more of a morning person because of her cute furry dogs - Hash and Saasha. She often tags along with her dogs everywhere-- from workouts to sleep. She often posts pics of her dogs and shares what her pets are upto.
Philanthropy comes first
Samantha owns a charitable trust known as Pratyusha Support which is her attempt to give back to the society that gave her unexpected love and joy at times when she needed it the most.
She is founder of the Pratyusha Support that had its inception in Feb 2014 and has been serving the underprivileged by delivering unparalleled medical support to women and children, while fulfilling the wishes of those children suffering from life-threatening medical conditions.
Their primary services have been organizing free medical check-up campaigns, free child vaccination campaigns, blood donation camps, awareness programs, and helping families financially overcome severe situations and medical crisis.
The eco-friendly person
Samantha announced on March 8 that she has joined as an investor for Sustain Kart and believes in more conscious and nature-friendly products. She posted a picture and captioned it saying "creating a community-like ecosystem for the conscious buyers with @sustainkart". In fact, most of the products she advertises are nature-friendly products.
The unparalleled fashion diva
Samantha's fashion choices have always inspired fans all over the internet. She has the perfect amalgamation of elegance and versatility, and she knows how to ace her sartorial choices like a professional model.
From bikini-cut gowns to traditional sarees, the actress is a head-turner in all of her attires, holding her fans in awe.
From polka print to bustier dress, she wears all of them in style and the actress also glams over her photoshoots, be it giving summer cues in a bright yellow dress, going high end in an LV outfit, or pretty in a slip dress, her every picture is glamorous and elegant.