HBDSamantha: The star who wants 'to be remembered'

Samantha owns a charitable trust known as Pratyusha Support which is her attempt to give back to the society that gave her unexpected love and joy at times when she needed it the most.

She is founder of the Pratyusha Support that had its inception in Feb 2014 and has been serving the underprivileged by delivering unparalleled medical support to women and children, while fulfilling the wishes of those children suffering from life-threatening medical conditions.

Their primary services have been organizing free medical check-up campaigns, free child vaccination campaigns, blood donation camps, awareness programs, and helping families financially overcome severe situations and medical crisis.