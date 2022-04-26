Trisha’s next titled The Road, inspired by real-life incidents

Chennai: Trisha Krishnan, who has Ponniyin Selvan, Raangi and web series titled Brinda in various stages of production, began shooting for her upcoming Tamil film on Monday. Titled, The Road, the movie will be directed by debutant Arun Vaseegaran and produced by AAA Cinema.

The movie went on floors with a formal pooja in Chennai on Wednesday. A source close to the film unit told DT Next that the film is inspired by real-life incidents.

“The story revolves around a woman who is raging against a few anti-social elements and has nothing to lose. The incident took place in Madurai few years ago, and the crux of the story is based on that. The movie that commenced in Chennai will be shot in and around the locales of Madurai for over 50 days,” added the source.

The Road will have its music by Sam CS and also has Mia George, MS Bhaskar, Santosh Prathap, Dancing Rose Shabeer, and Vivek Prasanna in important roles.