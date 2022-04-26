Pooja Hegde's fuchsia organza silk saree worn for Acharya promotions costs ₹38k

Chennai: Actress Pooja Hegde who is enjoying the success of Beast is currently on full swing for promotions of her upcoming film Acharya.

In the promotions, the actress who was seen with the film cast, shook the netizens with wearing a fuchsia pink organza silk saree that costs ₹38,000.

Matching the saree, Hedge strapped a blouse and displayed how to make an ethnic look even fashionable for this season.

The saree worn by her is designed by Kavita and Priyanka Jain from the traditional Indian clothing label called Devnaagri.

Several fans of the actress shared pictures and videos from the promotions and lauded her look to be elegant.

Her saree comes in with a beautiful fuchsia shade and a relaxed-fitting that skimmed her svelte frame in-style.

The Resham embroidery is done on the pallu, borders are in geometric pattern and fuchsia tassels on the edges.

Hedge put on the drape in a traditional style with the pallu hanging from her shoulder.

She matched her saree with a same coloured strapped gajji by bloused enhancing with floral embroidery that shows a plunging neckline adorned with patterns, thin straps, a deep back, and a cropped hemline flaunting her toned midriff.

The saree is currently available for Hedge fans to shop on the Devnaagri for ₹38,000.

For accesories to go with the dress, she chose minimal ones like a sleek diamond bracelet, embellished rings and matching dangling earrings adorned with rubies for her jewellery.

To complete the look, Hedge did centre-parted open tresses, subtle eye shadow, blush pink lip shade, mascara-adorned lashes, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, and beaming highlighter.

The actress even took to her Instagram and shared a pic from the promotions.

The post read, "#neelambari #aacharya".

Acharya, co-produced by Matinee Entertainment and Konidela Production is an upcoming Telugu action drama film written and directed by Koratala Siva.

The film along with Pooja Hegde also stars Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal.

The music for the film is composed by Mani Sharma and the cinematography is done by Tirru.