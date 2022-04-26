No lady love for Ashwin in his next with Prabhu Solomon

Chennai: A few months ago, actor Ashwin Kumar began shooting for his next after Enna Solla Pogiraai with director Prabhu Solomon. The movie went on floors in Kodaikanal earlier this year. The film takes place in a moving bus and revolves around Ashwin and a granny played by Kovai Sarala. We hear that the shoot of the film is almost complete and will be wrapped up soon. "There are a few minor patchworks, which will be completed in the next few days. There have been reports that a newcomer is playing the female lead which is false. The movie doesn't have a heroine. Ashwin, Kovai Sarala and the bus are the central characters of this film," said a source close to the film unit. The movie is produced by Trident Arts Ravindran who inked a three-film deal with Ashwin that includes Enna Solla Pogiraai.