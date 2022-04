New York: Deepika Padukone is set to be part of the 2022 Cannes Film Festival jury. The other members of its competition jury who will pick the winners of this year’s Palme d’Or honors were also announced on Tuesday.

French actor Vincent Lindon, co-star of 2021 Cannes Palme d’Or winner Titane, will be the president. Joining him are actress Rebecca Hall, Sweden’s Noomi Rapace and Italian actress-director Jasmine Trinca as well as directors Asghar Farhadi, Ladj Ly, Jeff Nichols and Joachim Trier.