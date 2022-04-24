Vishal- SJ Suryah’s Mark Antony to go on floors on May 5

Chennai: The shoot of the much-awaited Vishal-Adhik Ravichandran’s Mark Antony is all set to commence on May 5. The movie that will be produced by Vinod Kumar of Mini Studios will begin with shooting of important sequences. A source in the know told DT Next, “The film will be shot at a single stretch from May 5. Important scenes and a couple of songs will be shot initially as huge sets for the film will be erected that would resemble the Madras of the 1970s.”

Mark Antony has music by GV Prakash and will see Vishal and SJ Suryah in dual roles. Rest of the cast and crew of the film are being finalised and an official announcement will be made prior to the shoot. Meanwhile, Vishal will complete the final leg shoot of his film Latthi in Chennai before commencing with Mark Antony.