Vijay Antony- Amudhan’s Ratham enters dubbing

Chennai: Dubbing for director C S Amudhan’s much-awaited action entertainer Ratham, featuring actor Vijay Antony in the lead, began on Saturday with a simple pooja in the city. Only recently, the unit had announced that it had completed shooting the Indian portions of the film. The crew is to soon start work on its foreign schedule. However, before the foreign schedule, which is to happen in Spain, the unit chose to commence the dubbing work of the film.

Produced by Kamal Bohra, Lalitha Dhananjayan, B. Pradeep & Pankaj Bohra of Infiniti Film Ventures, Ratham will feature actresses Mahima Nambiar, Nandita Swetha, and Remya Nambeesan as the female leads. Apart from these actors, the film will also feature standup comedian Jagan, Nizhalgal Ravi, John Mahendran, Kalai Rani, Mahesh (Family Man), OAK Sundar, Meesha Goshal, and Ameya among others.

Music for the film is by Kannan and cinematography is by Gopi Amarnath. Suresh takes care of editing and Dhilip Subbarayan is in charge of the film’s stunt choreography.