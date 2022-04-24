Varun Dhawan celebrates 35th birthday on 'Bawaal' film set

New Delhi: Bollywood's heartthrob Varun Dhawan is celebrating his 35th birthday on the sets of his upcoming film 'Bawaal', today.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Varun shared a picture of himself from his vanity van which was decorated with blue and golden balloons. Looking suave in a white linen textured shirt paired with a pair of beige pants, the 'Student Of The Year' actor shared how he spent his last two birthdays at home and is excited to be on a film set for his 35th birthday.