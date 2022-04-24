Tirru, still the DoP of RC15, to rejoin the team soon

Chennai: The shoot of Ram Charan’s upcoming RC15 helmed by Shankar and produced by Dil Raju has been progressing at a rapid pace. The team was recently shooting at Amritsar for crucial portions before Ram Charan wrapped up the shoot and headed back to Hyderabad to promote Acharya. There were widespread reports on the internet that Rathnavelu aka Randy had replaced the national-award winning cinematographer Tirru after the latter walked out of the film due to creative differences with Shankar.

However, a source in the camp refuted these rumours and told DT Next, “Rathnavelu joined the team in Amritsar due to reasons that cannot be disclosed. Tirru is still the cinematographer of the film and will be joining the shoot for the upcoming schedule. Randy was requested to work on minor portions as the makers were running on a tight schedule. Tirru walking out of the film were just gossip.” The speculations started as Shankar and Randy previously collaborated for Enthiran and the long-pending Indian 2.

Meanwhile, RC 15 is touted to be a political thriller and stars Kiara Advani, Anjali, Jayaram, Naveen Chandra and Sunil in pivotal roles. The film is tipped to be a political thriller. SS Thaman is the composer for the project.